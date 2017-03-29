Eat it up! Milwaukee Brewers unveil new concessions available at Miller Park for 2017

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled on Wednesday, March 29th a new food and beverage experience at Miller Park.

The multi-million dollar concessions project includes updates to food and beverage offerings as well as an extensive renovation of the concourse and concession stands. Brewers officials say the initiative is the single-largest upgrade to Miller Park by the Club in every measure, from scope to financial investment, since the facility opened in 2001. The project is funded entirely by Brewers ownership and Delaware North.

Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger said the following in a news release:

“This has been an exciting project to see through to completion as the food and beverage component is critical to enhancing a world class fan entertainment experience at Miller Park.”

The event on Wednesday began with a special ribbon “cutting” ceremony as the Klement’s Famous Racing Sausages broke through the ribbon to officially begin the tour of new concession stands and bars.

The new food and beverage program is inspired by the Brewers organizational mantra to “cherish our fans,” and features a comprehensive rebuild of Miller Park’s food and beverage infrastructure. It encompasses an architectural redesign throughout the ballpark, including a total of 11 new concession stands in the brand new “First Base Ward” and “Third Base Ward” on the Field Level, and two brand new Field Level full-service bars with a variety of MillerCoors offerings and views of the field.

Officials say many of the new concession offerings draw on Milwaukee’s rich food traditions and burgeoning restaurant scene to expand beyond the typical ballpark fare. Milwaukee favorites (from partner Hospitality Democracy) including AJ Bombers Burgers, Smoke Shack Barbeque, Zaffiro’s Pizza and a new line of specialty Tacos; plus an all new line of Klement’s All Natural Sausages, will now be available throughout Miller Park. Other items with local ties include Mac and Cheese, Frozen Custard, and Cheese Curds.

For information about the new food and beverage experience, you’re invited to visit brewers.com/concessions.

