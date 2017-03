× MFD: 1 person killed in shooting near 42nd and Silver Spring Drive

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department tell FOX6 News one person was killed in a shooting that took place near 42nd and Silver Spring Drive Wednesday night, March 29th.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation.

It’s unclear at this point whether anyone has been taken into custody.

