Milwaukee Admirals rebound with 3-2 win over Grand Rapids Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Goalie Marek Mazanec stopped 33 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday night, March 29th at Van Andel Arena.

Mazanec improved to 8-2-1 in the month of March. Milwaukee, which had a ten-game losing streak (including one playoff game) at Van Andel Arena dating back to Jan. 2015, finished the season-series in Grand Rapids winning three of four.

Ads rookie forward Tyler Kelleher, a Hobey Baker Finalist from the University of New Hampshire, recorded his first two professional points with assists on the Admirals first and third goals.

Ads forward Adam Payerl scored the game-winner when he whipped a wrist shot from the left circle past Griffins goalie Jared Coreau for his 16th goal of the season. Milwaukee entered the zone with Kamenev feeding Kelleher on the right. Kelleher sent the pass to Payerl for the goal at 1:39 of the third period.

Milwaukee got on the board first when Vladislav Kamenev slapped a Kelleher pass into the net for his 16th goal of the season. Kelleher had the puck behind the Griffins goal and passed to the front of the net for Kamenev’s conversion. The assist was the first professional point for Kelleher. Jack Dougherty also notched a helper.

The Griffins tied the game at one when defenseman Filip Hronek blasted a shot high into the net from center point for his first professional goal at 10:09 of the first period.

The Admirals took the lead with a power play goal of its own at 18:42 of the first period. Griffins defenseman Nathan Paetsch took a stick in his face and fell down but no penalty was called.

Frederick Gaudreau found the loose puck in front of the goal and buried his 24th tally of the season. It was Gaudreau’s tenth power play marker. It also was the 100th career point for Gaudreau. He is the 19th player to reach the milestone with the Admirals since the team joined the American Hockey League in 2001.

Grand Rapids forward Martin Frk tied the game 2-2 with a wrister from the left circle at 1:37 of the second period. It was Frk’s 27th goal of the season.

Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., April 1st against Texas.