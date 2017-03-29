MILWAUKEE -- Spring break is just around the corner -- which means families will be packing up for a trip. But that vacation doesn't have to cost your a fortune. Financial expert Nick Foulks of Drake & Associates joins Real Milwaukee with some ways you can plan spring break on a budget.
Money saving tips: Some ways you can plan spring break on a budget
