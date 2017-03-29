“Please do something:” GOP lawmakers use Milwaukee city worker’s death as rallying cry for crime legislation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Less than a week after it happened, Wisconsin lawmakers are using the murder of a Milwaukee city worker to advance their tough-on-crime legislation. Two Republican lawmakers are pushing a package of eight crime bills -- imposing mandatory minimum sentences on repeat violent offenders -- and removing the current three-year limit that a juvenile can spend in youth prison.

"The ones that are sticking shotguns in women's faces and carjacking them with their kids in the cars, or murdering Mr. Zyszkiewicz," said Rep. Joe Sanfelippo.

Two Republican lawmakers repeatedly brought up the shooting death of Greg "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz as a reason for their crime crackdown. Three people are charged in connection with Zyszkiewicz's murder. Court records show one of them, a 17-year-old, was out on bail for a chase involving a stolen car.

"Our constituents and the public are telling us please do something," said Sanfelippo.

But Democrats objected, saying longer mandatory sentences don't work.

"I'm saying let's try something other than what we've done in Wisconsin, which is just create more ways for people to be incarcerated," said Senator Lena Taylor.

Milwaukee's Lena Taylor had a tense exchange with New Berlin's Joe Sanfelippo.

"You know two nights ago, my 89-year-old father in law," said Sanfelippo.

"Before you go into this story, Representative," Taylor responded.

"...had five shots between his house and the other house," Sanfelippo continued.

"Senator, before he goes into a story about his daddy," Taylor said.

Diana Hanson of Johnson Creek told lawmakers that she was a crime victim. Three years ago, she says two men broke into her home. Her dog scared them off.

"It affected me and affected my family. I'm mad and I think something needs to be done," said Hanson.

Republican supporters expect the crime bills to pass.

"We're talking about repeat violent offenders. Repeat violent offenders, who continue to go out day after day and wreak havoc in our communities," said state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield.

None of the bills have been scheduled yet for a vote.

To read more about each of the bills, click on the links below: