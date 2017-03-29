× Police vs. firefighters: Admirals to host “Battle of the Badges” April 1st

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals will host the annual Battle of the Badges game on Saturday, April 1st at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Area law enforcement and area firefighters will square off in a double header with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

According to a news release from Admirals officials, for the first time ever, there will be two Battle of the Badges games — with the first one beginning at 12:00 p.m., followed by the second at 1:30 p.m. The Admirals will then host the Texas Stars at 6:00 p.m.

In addition, the Admirals will wear special “first responders jerseys” that will be auctioned off via an online, silent auction for their game that night against the Stars.

The Battle of the Badges benefits Easter Seals Act for Autism and Veteran Services, with a portion of the ticket sales dedicated to the Easter Seals.

Tickets for the Battle of the Badges are on sale for $20 and include admission to all three games.

Fans that already have tickets for Saturday night’s Admirals game can still attend the Battle of the Badges double header.

Fans interested in coming to one of the Battle of the Badges games should enter the building through the main entrance on Kilbourn Ave.

Tickets can be purchased through the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or the day of the game at the Panther Arena box office.