Memorial service held for Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland

WESTON — A funeral will be held Wednesday for a northern Wisconsin police detective killed in a string of shootings that left three others dead last week.

Services for 40-year-old Jason Weiland will be held at D.C. Everest High School in Weston . The funeral begins at noon Wednesday. CLICK HERE to view the stream of that service.

After the funeral, a procession will proceed from the high school to the Brainard Funeral Home in nearby Wausau.

Weiland was a detective for the Everest Metro Police Department. He died Wednesday when he was shot in the line of duty. Weiland leaves behind a wife and two children.

Nengmy Vang is suspected of shooting Weiland and three others. The other victims were identified as Marathon Savings Bank employees Dianne Look, Karen Barclay and attorney Sara Quirt Sann. Vang was injured in a standoff with police.

Honoring the victims

A memorial fund for the family of Jason Weiland, a detective and 15-year veteran of the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, has been established through Intercity State Bank, 2900 Schofield Avenue, Weston, WI 54476. Donations for the family can be directed to Intercity State Bank under the name of “Weiland Memorial Fund.”

A memorial fund for all of the victims (Weiland, the police detective, Dianne Look and Karen Barclay, employees at Marathon Savings Bank and Sara Quirt Sann, an attorney) has been established through River Valley Bank, c/o Victims Family Fund, 327 N 17th Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401. Donations will be accepted at all River Valley Branch locations until April 30th.

Marathon Savings Bank has established a fund for Dianne Look and Karen Barclay, employees at Marathon Savings Bank killed in the shootings. Marathon Savings Bank has provided an initial gift of $30,000. Also, in response to members of the community seeking a way to support the families, Marathon Savings Bank established a GoFundMe page for the “Barclay and Look Family Fund.”

A company in Wausau has created $5 stickers that say “Central Wisconsin Strong 3.22.17.” Bracelets are also in the works. Both can be purchased at Embroidme Wausau and Goin’ Postal Wausau.