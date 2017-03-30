× “Ballpark” app’s new features will help you find food, beverages, merchandise at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — Ahead of Opening Day, the Milwaukee Brewers are touting the “MLB.com Ballpark” app, which has new features that can assist fans at Miller Park.

According to a news release from the Brewers, the new features include “interactive food and beverage finders, and an artificial intelligence response system.”

The app is FREE for Apple and Android devices.

The “Food Finder” and “Beverage Finder” in the app will help fans find their favorite foods inside Miller Park. Fans can easily search all the new offerings — and you can even enter your seating location and the app will show you food and beverage stands near you. For example, if you’ve got a hankering for a brat, you can simply type in “brat,” and the app will show you where you can find the nearest stand serving brats.

The app also now features “BernieBot,” which the Brewers have described as “an artificial intelligence response system designed to handle questions related to Miller Park and the Brewers.” You can ask questions like “Where can I buy a Brewers hat?” or “Where is the nearest phone charging station?” If “BernieBot” is unable to answer a question, it will connect you directly to guest services.

Other features include access to digital tickets, seat upgrades, in-seat merchandise ordering and interactive concourse maps of Miller Park.

CLICK HERE to DOWNLOAD the app for Apple.

CLICK HERE to DOWNLOAD the app for Android.