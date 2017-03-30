× NO children under the age of 5: Restaurant receives praise, scorn for new policy

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina — A new policy at an Italian restaurant in North Carolina has generated a reaction on social media. The chandeliers, piano music and candle-lit ambiance highlight the fine-dining experience the owners of Caruso’s are going for, but their new rule barring kids under the age of five has some parents annoyed.

“Sometimes the children become rowdy, and some of our other guests, it has made them upset because the parents don’t do the right thing of taking the child out,” said Michael Mills, Caruso’s manager.

Customers have been responding to the restaurant’s new policy on its Facebook page.

WSOC caught up with parents outside the restaurant. Whitney Labozzetta, a mom of six, said she doesn’t think the new policy is right.

“We actually got up and left because the waitresses were very rude. When my daughter, who is one, cried, they gave us the nasty look,” Labozzetta said.

Others accepted the policy.

“I agree with them. Kids are supposed to be quiet, not heard. Leave them home,” George Rondinelli said.

“You have a choice. If that’s what they say, it’s their place. It’s their rules,” Melissa Jones said.

Mills said the feedback has been mostly positive.

“We’re just trying to create a dining experience that everyone can enjoy. We’re very kid-friendly here. We just put in an age limit on infants up until five,” Mills said.

The restaurant also has a new menu, and a new chef, trained in Italy.

How do you feel about the policy? Weigh in by voting in our poll: