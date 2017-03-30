× Possible Baldwin challenger: New super PAC forms to support Nicholson Senate run

MADISON — A newly formed super PAC fueled by a single $2 million donation has formed to support a run for the U.S. Senate by former Marine and political newcomer Kevin Nicholson.

He has not yet announced whether he plans to run for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. A number of other Republicans are considering getting in the race.

The new PAC called Solutions for Wisconsin is funded solely so far by Richard Uihlein, founder of Uline Corp. in Pleasant Prairie.

Republican power player Richard Uihlein's new super PAC endorses potential 2018 U.S. Senate candidate @KevinMNicholson and urges him to run. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

Uihlein: "I strongly encourage others to support this effort and avoid a repeat of 2012’s divisive Republican primary." https://t.co/iSLOkopV5T — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

The news came a day after another potential candidate, Nicole Schneider, indicated she was considering getting in.

Wisconsin state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Thursday, March 30th he was still open to running but was focused on work in the Legislature.