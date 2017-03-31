Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Friday, March 31
Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for bridge deck pour - 10PM - 2AM
Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for bridge deck pour - 10PM - 7AM
(includes full closure of -I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp for sign structure installation - 2AM - 6AM (Saturday))
Monday, April 3
Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for sign structure installation - 11PM - 4:30AM
Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for dirt work - 11PM - 5AM (This closure is scheduled Monday - Thursday nightly)
Tuesday, April 4
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at WIS 100 for bridge deck pour - 11PM - 4:30AM
-I-41 South to I-94 West system ramp closure for sign structure installation - 11PM - 4:30AM
(includes I-41/894 North to I-94 West system ramp closure for sign structure installation - 11PM - 4:30AM)
Wednesday, April 5
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at WIS 100 for sign structure work - 11PM - 4:30AM
Thursday, April 6
I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp closure for sign structure work - 11PM - 4:30AM
***Reminder and A Heads up:
Reminder for the exhibition games and Opening Day on the 3rd, that the ramp from I-41 South to I-94 East is closed. Use Bluemound exit to 84th Street. South on 84th Street to I-94 East to Miller Park.
Heads up: Friday, April 7, The WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-94 East will close from 11PM through May 7.