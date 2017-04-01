“Baseball is back in Milwaukee:” Business is booming for area bars ahead of Brewers Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day may be a couple days away but the fun and tailgating has already begun. Local businesses are just as excited as fans for baseball season to begin.

"We always welcome back Brewers season with open arms," said Anthony Luchini, Kelly's Bleachers owner.

Anthony Luchini, one of the owners at Kelly's Bleachers, hopes the turnout for the Brewers Exhibition Games are indicative of what's to come during the regular season.

"Opening Day is probably like four times the second busiest day of the year. Something the staff looks forward to, something the owners look forward to but more importantly it's what our customers and fans look forward to," said Luchini.

As they look to score big bucks, fans flock to the bar looking for a great game day atmosphere.

"It's an all-day event," said Jamie Horbinski, Brewers fan. "It's very fun, very liberating, baseball is back in Milwaukee. It's a great time."

The fun times seem to begin and end at Kelly's Bleachers. Folks can hop onto a shuttle and catch a ride to the Brewers game, enjoy their time at the ballpark and head back to the bar for some great deals.

"We bring them all back here and let everybody with their ticket stubs get two for one tap beer and any mixed drinks," said Luchini. "It's a good benefit to have places in Milwaukee that do this."

"It's excellent. This is the only way to go as far as we're concerned," said Dan Lloyd, fan.

Those rooting for the home team hope the energy and enthusiasm transfers to the players, which could mean success for all.