Racine town hall urges Speaker Ryan to block moves by President Trump

RACINE — Several groups came together to host a town hall in Racine on Saturday, April 1st urging House Speaker Paul Ryan to block moves by President Donald Trump.

Voces de la Frontera, national day laborer organizing network and the Fair Immigration Reform Movement put together the event. The groups are calling on Speaker Ryan to block the President Trump’s war and deportation budget — and instead invest in health care, good jobs and education.

Speaker Ryan declined an invitation to attend Saturday’s event. He released the following statement: