2 Milwaukee dogs FOUND SAFE in Illinois after being stolen from Bay View woman’s home

MILWAUKEE — A frantic search has come to an end. Chance and Copper, two dogs that went missing from a Milwaukee woman’s home, have been found safe. The dog’s owner, Patti Walczak, took to social media to get the word out and her story was shared thousands of times.

The dogs were found more than 100 miles away in Channahon, Illinois.

FOX6 News spoke with the woman who helped find the dogs rightful owner. She says one of the dogs showed up at her brother-in-law’s door Friday, March 31st, and the second showed up on Saturday.

Walczak says she’s on her way to pick up the dogs.

When Walczak came home on Thursday, March 30th she expected the same welcome routine she always gets — Chance and Copper running to the door and welcoming her home. Instead…

“I got home and then I walked in the door and I noticed the crate was gone for my dogs,” Walczak said.

Sometime on Thursday, thieves slid open an unlocked kitchen window, knocking a plant to the ground, and proceeded to steal items from her home. Walczak said the thieves took both her dogs, a flat screen TV, a laptop and the pets’ crates.

“The crate was taken, which a crate — it’s a big crate. So they would have had to break it down and put it in a car or a truck,” Walczak said.

