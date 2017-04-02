× 21-year-old Oshkosh man killed in rollover crash, vehicle fire in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — A 21-year-old Oshkosh man was killed in a rollover crash that led to a vehicle fire on State Highway 26 in Fond du Lac County early Sunday, April 2nd.

It happened north of Willow Creek Road in the Town of Waupun just before 6:00 a.m.

According to Fond du Lac County sheriff’s officials, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man lost control of his vehicle which was headed northbound on State Highway 26. The vehicle traveled onto the gravel shoulder, and then into the east ditch, where it overturned and caught fire.

The 18-year-old was able to get out of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital. The Oshkosh man was trapped in the vehicle, and died at the scene.

The names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.