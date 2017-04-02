× Dane County Jail inmate given overdose antidote

DANE COUNTY — Dane County sheriff’s authorities say a woman was given an antidote for a possible opioid overdose after jail employees found her lethargic this weekend.

The sheriff’s office said the 31-year-old woman had lowered vital signs during a medical check early Sunday, April 2nd. She was given Narcan, used to counteract opioid overdoses, and was taken to a hospital for further treatment after her vital signs improved.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2o0fSGk ) reports the woman was arrested hours earlier on tentative charges of possession of heroin, child neglect and resisting.

Authorities say the woman was brought back to the Public Safety Building in Madison after being treated and put in a segregation unit for further monitoring.

The sheriff’s office says no new charges will be added as a result of the incident.