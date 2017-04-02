× Neighbors alert firefighters to fire in home on Carmel Avenue in Racine; no one hurt

RACINE — Neighbors in Racine alerted firefighters to a fire in a home on Carmel Avenue early Sunday, April 2nd.

Firefighters were called out to the scene on Carmel Avenue near Graham Street around 12:30 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Neighbors, hearing a noise, saw an orange glow at the home acrosss the street and called 911.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed it started in a first-floor bedroom.

Damage is estimated at $40,000.