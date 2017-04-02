× Opening Day 2017: Everything you need to know if you’re headed to Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — Opening Day 2017 is here — and there’s a lot of NEW to consume as a fan headed to Miller Park. But we’re ready to sort it all out for you.

Here’s what you need to know:

Parking lots: The Miller Park gates will open at 10:10 a.m. on Monday, April 3rd. This is one hour earlier than gates have opened for Opening Day in prior years.

The Miller Park gates will open at 10:10 a.m. on Monday, April 3rd. This is one hour earlier than gates have opened for Opening Day in prior years. First Pitch: Commissioner Emeritus Allan H. “Bud” Selig will welcome baseball back to the Cream City when he throws out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day. The Brewers will recognize Selig as he is set to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame later this summer.

Commissioner Emeritus will welcome baseball back to the Cream City when he throws out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day. The Brewers will recognize Selig as he is set to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame later this summer. National Anthem: Mike Attanasio, son of Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio, will sing the first national anthem of the year. He will carry on the tradition started by his grandfather, Joe Attanasio, who traditionally sang the anthem on Opening Day from the time that the Attanasio family purchased the team.

Mike Attanasio, son of Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio, will sing the first national anthem of the year. He will carry on the tradition started by his grandfather, Joe Attanasio, who traditionally sang the anthem on Opening Day from the time that the Attanasio family purchased the team. Brewers Magnetic Schedule Day: All fans in attendance will receive a Brewers 2017 magnetic schedule, presented by Pick ‘n Save.

All fans in attendance will receive a Brewers 2017 magnetic schedule, presented by Pick ‘n Save. The 15th Annual Klement’s Opening Day First Brat Relay Race: Prior to first pitch on Opening Day, the Klement’s Famous Racing Sausages will participate in the 15th Annual Klement’s Opening Day First Brat Relay Race, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Klement’s plant on Chase Ave. The Klement’s Famous Racing Sausages™ will deliver the “First Brat” all the way to Miller Park (weather permitting).

There’s much more to take in. Check out some of the stories FOX6 News has done in the past week.

Opening Day Parking Information

Fans may purchase parking passes in advance for all home dates at Miller Park through the Miller Park Box Office, Brewers.com or by phone at 414-902-4000. The Brewers say there are only a limited number of parking passes are available for Opening Day. IMPORTANT: There will not be overflow parking at Wisconsin State Fair Park this year.