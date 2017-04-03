ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — At least 10 people have been killed in twin blasts on a metro in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, state-run TASS reported.

The explosions took place on a subway car at the station.

JUST IN: At least 10 dead in twin blasts that hit a metro station St. Petersburg, Russia https://t.co/ofcsXy0v4h https://t.co/oo2Txq5m5n — CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2017

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was aware of the reports of the explosions, state-run Russia 24 reported.

Putin was in St. Petersburg speaking at an event earlier Monday but it was not clear if he was still in the city.

Live updates: Twin explosions rock metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia, leaving at least 10 dead https://t.co/mIY5pwoZMe pic.twitter.com/LtAUICHNyu — CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2017

A source earlier told TASS the explosions took place at the Sennaya Ploshchad station.

St. Petersburg is Russia’s second city.

Developing story – more to come