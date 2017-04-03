Budget debate: Gov. Walker urges lawmakers not to scrap increased funding for public schools

WAUKESHA — Governor Scott Walker and public school supporters are asking lawmakers not to scrap more than a half-billion dollars in increased funding, as public hearings began Monday, April 3rd on the state budget.

The governor’s budget would give $650 million more to schools — with strings attached. Backroom talks are happening regarding whether to scrap the budget and start over, but Walker has an unlikely ally — public school teachers.

As GOP lawmakers considered making cuts to his education budget, Governor Walker on Monday stopped at Waukesha South High School to make his case.

“My argument would be, we need, if anything, to build off of the foundation we put in this budget,” Walker said.

Walker wants lawmakers to use his $650 million increase as the starting point for negotiations when they begin soon. Some Republicans say it’s too much, and ignores other priorities, like road construction — and they want to start over. Education advocates warn that would mean less money for schools.

“It’s overdue. It’s going to affect schools all around the state of Wisconsin, so it’s almost a no-brainer,” John Ashley, Wisconsin Association of School Boards said.

At the same time as the governor’s event, teachers argued for an even larger increase than Walker’s proposal at the first budget hearing in Platteville.

Educators point to last month’s Marquette University Law School poll (bottom of Page 8) that showed 80 percent of Wisconsin voters support more K-12 funding. Sources at the Capitol said the starting point for budget negotiations hasn’t been worked out.

At Waukesha South, Walker said he didn’t know if there was a timeline. He was also asked if he thought he had any influence.

“The latter question, yes. That’s why I’m here,” Walker said.

Walker said he is willing to change a requirement that, in order to get extra funding, school districts must comply with Act 10, the law that required public workers to pay a part of their benefits and ended many collective bargaining rights.

Some lawmakers have said that proposal goes too far.

The next budget hearing is at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5th at State Fair Park.