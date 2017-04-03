× Bus with no students and car crash in Kohler; 2 people hurt

KOHLER, Wis. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in the Kohler area involving a school bus and a car.

Police tell WBAY-TV that there were no children on the bus. An adult passenger on the bus and the driver of the car were injured.

The crash happened Monday morning on Interstate 43. Kohler Police Chief William Rutten says the car attempted to change lanes and hit the bus. The bus went into the median and rolled.

The two people who were hurt weren’t immediately identified.