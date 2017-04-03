× Caterpillar closing suburban Chicago plant, cutting 800 jobs

AURORA, Illinois — Caterpillar officials said they’re closing their plant in Aurora, Illinois — eliminating 800 jobs.

The factory produces large-wheel loaders and compactors. The plant is expected to close by the end of 2018.

Caterpillar operates a large mining equipment factory and offices in South Milwaukee.

In March, Caterpillar hired former US Attorney General William Barr to assist the company in addressing a federal investigation into tax issues.

