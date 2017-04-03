× George Webb: Popular “5 for $5” burger deal is BACK this Milwaukee Brewers season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers season is now officially underway, and on Opening Day, Monday, April 3rd, George Webb officials announced they’re once again offering their popular “5 for $5” burger deal this season.

According to George Webb officials, for every game that the Milwaukee Brewers score five or more runs – home or away, win or lose – all 30 George Webb locations will offer five burgers for $5 through midnight the following day.

George Webb also stands by its famous prediction, dating all the way back to the 1940s, that the Milwaukee Brewers will win 12 games in a row. When that happens, all George Webb Restaurants will dish out free burgers to fans.

According to George Webb officials, the 2017 season marks the 30th anniversary of the last time the prediction came true back in 1987, when the Brewers went on a 13-game winning streak and the company served nearly 170,000 free hamburgers!