KENOSHA — Kenosha police are looking for a missing/endangered 18-year-old woman.

Police say Destiny Wiley walked away from her group home and is missing. Destiny is 18 years old, and is described as standing 5’02” and weighing 138 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Official say Destiny has some health issues that need attention.

If anyone sees Destiny or knows her whereabouts, please contact Detective Ryan Pfeffer at 262-605-5254.