Drug ring BUSTED: Mother accused of selling heroin, pills from kitchen allegedly to feed son’s addiction

CAMPBELLSPORT — Family affair: Eight people have been criminally charged, accused of selling oxycodone and heroin, and a Campbellsport mother is accused of being the ringleader — allegedly running the major drug ring out of her kitchen.

Law enforcement from Washington County, Fond du Lac County and the state worked together on this major bust, and FOX6 News was there when the home near Main Street and New Cassel Street was raided Monday morning, April 3rd.

“It’s a small community. I’ve probably lived here a year-and-a-half. I see cars come and go, but…” Steve Rosales said.

According to a criminal complaint, 57-year-old Lori Merget was dealing oxycodone and heroin out of her purse, at her kitchen table. Neighbors said they believe it has been going on for at least a decade. Neighbors said Merget was the individual seen being brought out of the home on a stretcher Monday morning.

“It’s just a quiet community. You don’t think anything of it,” Rosales said.

Prosecutors say Merget lived with a man who was the “errand boy,” according to some customers — obtaining hundreds of oxycodone tablets per month with prescriptions from two Milwaukee pain clinics. Daily trips to Milwaukee would allegedly bring in heroin from street dealers. According to the complaint, Merget’s family members and friends acted as runners. One allegedly swallowed heroin she had just purchased when police pulled over her vehicle.

“It’s just crazy to think it’s out here,” Rosales said.

Merget’s son William is also charged, accused of buying drugs and hiding heroin in his belly button. The complaint says Lori Merget used proceeds from the drug sales to feed her son’s heroin addiction.

Investigators not only searched the Campbellsport home on Monday — they also used the testimony of 14 informants and even used GPS monitoring devices to follow some of the vehicles used in these transactions.

“I don’t even know what to say about that, to be honest with you. I guess you just never know your neighbors, you know?” Rosales said.

Other neighbors said many were aware of what had been going on in the house due to all the traffic. One man said Lori Merget’s son once offered to sell him pills.

Those arrested are being processed at this point, and officials aren’t commenting at this time.

57-year-old Lori Merget faces four felony charges:

Manufacture/deliver heroin (greater than 50 grams)

Manufacture/deliver Schedule I, II narcotics

Possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than three grams)

Possession with intent to deliver heroin (greater than three to 10 grams)

Her son, 31-year-old William Merget faces three felonies:

Conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver heroin (greater than 50 grams)

Conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver Schedule I, II narcotics

Possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than three grams)

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.