Assembly unanimously passes bill that would make cheese Wisconsin's official dairy product

MADISON — The wood violet, sugar maple and white-tailed deer are already in the club. So is milk, polka and the honey bee. In a state so well-known for its cheese, it’s hard to fathom that it’s yet to receive an official state declaration.

That would all change under a bill passed unanimously by state Assembly on Tuesday, April 4th.

It would name cheese as the state’s official dairy product, while also allowing lawmakers to cast one of the easiest votes of their careers.

The measure now heads to the Senate where it must pass and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before cheese gets its designation.

A fourth grade class in Mineral Point lobbied lawmakers to recognize cheese, finally, as the state’s dairy product.

Wisconsin produces the most cheese in the country at 11 billion pounds per year.