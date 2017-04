× Breaking: West Allis police investigate report of shots fired near 84th and Lincoln

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police have responded to a report of shots fired in the neighborhood just south of 84th and Lincoln.

Officials say a pursuit did ensue as part of this incident. They say this is an active investigation and information is still being compiled.

FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene — and we will update this story as soon as more information is available.