Second Suamico teen admits to setting live chicken on fire

HUDSON — A second Suamico teenager has pleaded guilty to setting a live chicken on fire last year.

WLUK-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2nYicgz ) that 17-year-old Hayden Lammers entered his plea in adult court Monday to a misdemeanor animal mistreatment charge. His record will be cleared if he fulfills conditions including performing 30 hours of community service at an animal shelter.

The deal is similar to one reached last month by 17-year-old co-defendant Ryan McElmurry.

The chicken fire incident was recorded and posted to social media, leading to the charges.