Amid transportation deficit, lawmakers sharply divided over which projects to finish

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- Milwaukee County residents gave state lawmakers an earful over the state budget on Wednesday, April 5th. This, as lawmakers are sharply divided over which freeway projects to finish, and how to pay for them.

Name after name was called to testify during the hearing. The day started with Milwaukee business leaders calling on lawmakers to restart the billion-dollar rebuild of I-94 past Miller Park.

"It's dangerous. It's the front door of our economy and it makes it difficult and dangerous for people to come here through that congested corridor," said Steve Baas, senior vice president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC).

While some Assembly Republicans support the business leaders' effort, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos does not. He says I-94 east-west won't get funded until the long-delayed I-94 north-south project through Racine County is on track.

Other lawmakers say it should be a third delayed project, the north leg of the Zoo Interchange, that goes forward first.

These are the questions facing lawmakers, with a huge hole in the state's transportation fund.

Some Republicans are open to raising taxes or fees, but others -- including Governor Scott Walker -- oppose that.

Democrats say the fight over which project to fund ignores the bigger question.

"The Zoo Interchange is right at the core of where our trauma hospitals are and we need to do those in pieces, but without an independent funding source, this is just going to be robbing Peter to pay Paul," said Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee).

Governor Walker blamed local infighting over the east-west project as the reason he delayed it in his budget. Milwaukee business leaders say that isn't going away, but the freeway is getting worse.

All of this has to get figured out soon as voting on the budget will start in a few weeks.