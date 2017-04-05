BREAKING: Caught on camera — a NAKED man on the tarmac at Mitchell Airport!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Caught on camera Wednesday, April 5th at General Mitchell International Airport -- a NAKED MAN on the tarmac!

It happened outside Concourse D.

Airport officials told FOX6 News a man managed to get out onto the tarmac and undress. It sounds unbelievable, but there's video evidence.

A viewer sent in cell phone video showing the man on the tarmac. At first, the video shows him seated, completely naked. Then, the video shows airport officials approaching the man. He then lays down on the ground -- before eventually putting his clothing back on.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Mitchell Airport told FOX6 News there is a lower level in Concourse D that's open to the public that is currently being used by OneJet. No planes were landing or taking off from that gate at the time of this incident. It's unclear exactly how the man got outside.

During this incident, no flights were delayed from deplaning or boarding.

We're told airport officials are reviewing security procedures following this incident -- as the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office investigates.

FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for more details on this incident, but we have not yet heard back.

