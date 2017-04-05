Fashion trends for spring and summer: Look inside the latest edition of M Magazine

View vote totals from the spring general election
Posted 9:26 am, April 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:32AM, April 5, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to get you caught up on all things Milwaukee. The latest issue of M Magazine is on sale now. Editor-in-chief Jen Kent and contributing sylist Jen Daoust join FOX6 Wakeup with all the details.