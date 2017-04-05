“Really exciting:” Grand opening celebration at The Corners of Brookfield THIS WEEKEND!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- The wait is over! After years of preparations and months of construction, The Corners of Brookfield will host its grand opening celebration this weekend. The new development is located on the corner of I-94 and Barker Road, and includes more than just shops. There are restaurants and 244 apartments.

"It's really exciting to be able to share this with the general public," said David Olson, general manager of The Corners of Brookfield.

With online shopping options abundant, The Corners of Brookefield offers more than just shopping. It's an experience from the moment you park.

"We've got high ceilings down in the parking garage. It's more covered than the garage. It's well-lit, painted ceilings, bright, cheerful. We have escalators and elevators coming up. Lots of stairways," Olson said.

Once upstairs, you'll find stores that are first-of-their-kind in Wisconsin -- like Kendra Scott.

"I think with this development, bringing so many first-time Wisconsin retailers, but also featuring so many local favorites -- it's the perfect blend ," said Megan Ogar, Kendra Scott event manager.

Kendra Scott is a colorful place with jewels to boot. The owner grew up in Kenosha, and this is her first store in her home state.

"It's a dream to come home really, in a way, and have a store here at The Corners of Brookfield," Ogar said.

The Corners offers something for everyone. The anchor tenant is Wisconsin's first Von Maur.

"We're so excited to just really open up a Von Maur here and let Milwaukee experience great customer service," said Katie Young, store manager.

When the shopping is done, you can relax inside the Anthony Vince nail salon -- a first-of-its-kind in the state of Wisconsin.

"We chose The Corners of Brookfield because we felt this location offered the most opportunity for us and we thought we mixed well with the other tenants of the center," said Kelly Wherley, Anthony Vincent director of operations.

In addition to shopping, visitors can enjoy a limited menu from BelAir Cantina, along with free gifts and coupons from participating stores.

The fun kicks off Saturday, April 8th at 9:45 a.m., with a ribbon cutting at Von Maur.

Later this summer, other tenants at The Corners of Brookfield will open, including Sendik's and L.L. Bean.