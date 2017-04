× Tee it up! All Milwaukee County golf courses will open on Friday

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Get ready to tee it up!

All 15 Milwaukee County golf courses are set to open for the season on Friday, April 7th. It’s a sure sign that spring has arrived.

If you are interested in the status of the county golf course near you, you are invited to check out milwaukeecountygolfcourses.com.