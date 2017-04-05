We Energies employee praised for helping save driver pinned under utility pole

RACINE COUNTY — A We Energies employee found himself in the right place at the right time. Tom Dudek, a We Energies employee, is being praised for helping rescue a woman trapped in her car underneath a utility pole with wires down Sunday morning, April 2nd.

According to We Energies, Dudek doesn’t normally work Sundays, but a special switching job had him on Highway 83 in Waterford, shortly after 5:00 a.m.

Police recruited Dudek’s help because they assumed he was the We Energies worker they called to have assist at the scene. Another employee was on the way but hadn’t arrived yet.

“They told me a woman was trapped in her car and there were wires down,” Dudek said.

Dudek jumped into action. We Energies says first responders couldn’t rescue the woman without risking electrocution, so Dudek worked quickly to make sure the wires were “de-energized” and made the scene safe.

The employee dispatched to the scene arrived 30 minutes later due to the the travel distance.

We Energies reports the driver was taken to the hospital by helicopter and suffered bruises and some fractured ribs.

The driver says she’s lucky to be alive — and lucky Dudek was in the right place at the right time.

We Energies says if you’re ever in a similar situation where wires are down, stay inside your vehicle and call 911. If you MUST leave your vehicle because of fire or other danger, JUMP away from the vehicle so that you do not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then, land with your feet together and shuffle away.