Act of trade war? Wisconsin dairy farms stressed over actions of Canadian government

MILWAUKEE — An act of trade war. That is how one national group is describing the actions of the Canadian government. It is in regard to dairy policy. The group says it is why dozens of Wisconsin dairy farmers are feeling a lot of stress right now.

About 75 Wisconsin farmers got a letter from Grassland, the company that buys their milk. The letter says those sales are about to end because Canadian policy has removed the demand for American milk.

The Roskopf farm near Iron Ridge is among the farms in our area to get that letter. According to the National Milk Producers Federal, Canadian officials are guaranteeing processors there a lower price in exchange for them buying milk from Canadian dairy farmers. Because of that, Grassland says its’ Canadian partner stopped buying American milk.

All Dave Roskopf knows is that he now has until the end of the month to find a new milk plant.

“If we have no buyer by the first of May, we may have to start dumping milk, hopefully not, or we’re gonna have to sell the cows and sell out and do something else, which I don’t wanna do,” Roskopf said.

In a statement, the group Dairy Farmers of Canada says nothing has changed in Canada — and that processors can buy milk from anywhere they want.

Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin has issued statements saying they intend on working with the White House and the Canadian government on a solution.