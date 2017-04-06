× Charged after her 4-year-old shot himself, mother told investigators she bought gun for “protection”

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old Milwaukee mother has been criminally charged after police say her four-year-old son was able to get his hands on her gun, and shot himself.

It happened Sunday, April 2nd near 60th and Hampton.

Ashley Carter now faces one count of child neglect (bodily harm).

According to a criminal complaint, police on Sunday responded to Children’s Hospital, where they learned the four-year-old boy had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his right index finger.

Prosecutors say the child’s mother told investigators she “went out” on Saturday night and returned home around 3:00 or 4:00 a.m. on Sunday. Carter said she placed a purse containing a firearm on a couch — before falling asleep. She said she purchased the firearm in January “for protection.” The four-year-old boy, along with his siblings, ages two and three, were also asleep in the same room as Carter.

Carter said she woke up around noon on Sunday, and placed her purse on the floor, before heading to the bathroom. While inside the bathroom, Carter told investigators she heard a “gunshot,” and ran back to the living room.

According to the complaint, Carter said she saw her four-year-old son by her purse, bleeding from his hand. The firearm was located in her purse, but on top of all of the purse’s contents, as if it had been dropped there.

Carter said she then drove her son to the hospital — where he had to have surgery. At the time the complaint was filed, it was unclear whether the boy would lose his finger.

Carter is set to make her initial appearance in out-of-custody court Thursday afternoon, April 6th.