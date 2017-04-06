Developing: Man sought in gun shop theft; schools on lockdown in Janesville

JANESVILLE — Local, state and federal police are searching for a man suspected in the theft of handguns and rifles from a gun shop in Janesville.

Authorities say they received information that 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski had made threats to steal weapons and use them against public officials or at an unspecified school.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Janesville School District put all of its schools on a soft lockdown Thursday, April 6th. That means classes are held but doors to classrooms and the schools are locked.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that the Armageddon Gun Shop was burglarized of a “large quantity” of weapons Tuesday night. A vehicle found burned a short distance away is registered to Jakubowski. Authorities say it appears the burglary and vehicle arson are connected.