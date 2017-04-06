Milwaukee police: 16-year-old boy shot near Barack Obama School on city’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot near North Sherman and Eggert Place — near Barack Obama School Thursday afternoon, April 6th.
According to police, the shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot during circumstances that are unclear at this time.
The boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.
Milwaukee police are currently seeking a motive and searching for suspect(s).
