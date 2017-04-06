Suspect sought: 48-year-old man shot, injured during robbery in Cudahy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY -- Cudahy are investigating after a 48-year-old man was shot late Wednesday night, April 5th during a robbery.

Police were dispatched to the area of College and Pennsylvania around 11:50 p.m. for reports of robbery.

Upon arrival, police located a 48-year-old man -- who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during the encounter. The victim was treated at the scene and conveyed to an area hospital for treatment.

Neighboring police agencies assisted the Cudahy Police Department with a search for the suspect, however, the suspect was not located.

The investigation is ongoing.

