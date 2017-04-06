RACINE -- Kramp spent the morning at the Racine Art Museum previewing the 8th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition. This non-traditional exhibition showcases fluffy, sugar-coated marshmallow peeps made into art. It is open to the public on April 6th and runs through April 23rd. Last year's show drew nearly 4,000 visitors to the museum.

About International PEEPS Art Exhibition (website)

At Racine Art Museum, enjoy FREE admission during First Friday in Downtown Racine from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm. The RAM 8th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition is back! One of the museum's most popular competitions, the show's popularity brings thousands of visitors to RAM to enjoy the riot of electric pastels brought together in creative PEEPS pieces. Vote for your favorite work of art to decide who will take home the coveted PEEPles Choice Award.

Make your own “We the PEEPles” creation during RAM's Free Family Hands-On Art Activity from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.