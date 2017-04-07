$10K reward offered for information leading to arrest of Joseph Jakubowski

JANESVILLE — FOX6 News is learning new details about the manhunt for 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski — wanted in connection with a gun store robbery, vehicle arson, and threats against area schools and public officials. New information release in a news conference held by Janesville police and the FBI Friday, April 7th, revealed Jakubowski made threats to steal weapons and use them against public officials or at an unspecified school — and that he sent a 161-page manifesto to President Trump at the White House.

The search for the wanted man led to “soft lockdowns” at several schools in the Janesville area on Thursday, April 6th — and prompted Janesville schools to stay closed on Friday, April 7th.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $10,00 for information leading to the arrest of Joseph Jakubowski.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the Armageddon Gun Shop was burglarized of a “large quantity” of weapons Tuesday night, April 4th — 18 to be exact — 16 handguns and two rifles. A vehicle found burned a short distance away is registered to Jakubowski. Authorities say it appears the burglary and vehicle arson are connected.

More than 150 investigators are involved. The search efforts for Jakubowski have been supplemented by several additional agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and all local law enforcement agencies.

In a news conference Friday, authorities indicated these officers have tracked down more than 65 leads and searched 12 different locations since this incident began. Additionally, investigators say they located a 161-page manifesto that Jakubowski wrote — and was sent to President Trump at the White House.

What’s more worrying, says Rock County Sheriff’s Commander Troy Knudson, is what the suspect’s friend told authorities.

“He had been making some threats to steal weapons and use them as a result of his irritation. His anger was directed towards political issues; there was also the possibly of school shootings,” Knudson said.

Jakubowski, described as a white man, standing 5’10” tall with green eyes and brown hair is WANTED by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Jakubowski is considered armed and dangerous and anyone spotting him or knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call “911” or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).