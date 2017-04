Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has indicated the body of an adult man has been pulled from a pond in Dineen Park -- near 66th and Melvina.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, April 8th.

