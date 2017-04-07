× Milwaukee Business Journal: Feds release Koss embezzler Sue Sachdeva after six years

MILWAUKEE — Sue Sachdeva, who embezzled $34 million while vice president of finance at Koss Corp., was scheduled for release from a federal prison system halfway house Friday after serving a little more than six years of her initial 11-year sentence, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported.

Sachdeva previously received approval to a get out of prison early from a federal court judge who shortened her sentence by 25 percent to 8.25 years, which would have set her release in approximately April 2018. However, Sachdeva also likely received “good-time credit” for following rules and being well-behaved in the federal corrections system.

