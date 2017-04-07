× Text messages show tension between Gov. Walker, Speaker Vos

MADISON — Text messages exchanged between Gov. Scott Walker and fellow Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos show private tensions as they bicker over the state budget.

Copies of the messages were released Friday by the governor’s office to The Associated Press.

The messages were made public the day after Vos and the Republican-controlled budget committee rejected Walker’s plan for roads funding and tossed 83 policy items from his two-year spending plan.

In one exchange, Vos texted Walker about a tweet sent during a budget committee hearing where Walker ruled out a tax increase to pay for roads. Vos tells Walker that the tweet isn’t helpful, and assumes it came from Walker’s staff.

But Walker messages back, “That’s not staff. That’s me.”

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says the governor and Vos have a “long-standing and good working relationship” and they agree on “almost everything.”