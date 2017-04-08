Police searching for missing, endangered 74-year-old Mark Hoover of Middleton

MIDDLETON — Authorities are searching for a missing and endangered man from Middleton. 74-year-old Mark Hoover was last seen Thursday, April 7th around 10 p.m.

According to the Middleton Police Department, Hoover left his residence on Ramsey Road located in Middleton, driving a gray Dodge Durango, with Wisconsin license plate 115SWZ.

Officials describe Hoover as a white male, 5’11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.