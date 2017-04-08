Rock County Sheriff’s Office releases new pictures of Joseph Jakubowski from gun shop burglary

ROCK COUNTY — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office released on Saturday, April 8th new photos of Joseph Jakubowski, a man they consider armed and dangerous.

The newly-released photos of Jakubowski were taken on the evening of Tuesday, April 4th at the Armageddon Gun Shop in Janesville. Officials say around 8:40 p.m., a large quantity of high-end handguns and rifles were stolen and the suspect, Jakubowski, fled the scene.

At 9:07 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported a short distance away. At that scene was evidence of arson and it appears that the burglary and vehicle arson events are connected.

The registered owner of the vehicle involved in the fire is Jakubowski whose last listed residence is in Janesville.

Jakubowski is described as a male, white, being 5’10” tall with green eyes and brown hair.

Information was received in the early morning hours on April 6th that Jakubowski has been highly agitated recently regarding a variety of political issues. It was further reported that he had made threats to steal weapons and to use them against public officials or at an unspecified school. As a result, area schools have been notified of this information and the search efforts for Jakubowski have been supplemented by several additional agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and all local law enforcement agencies.

Jakubowski is considered a suspect in both incidents and is currently wanted by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. If anyone has any information regarding Jakubowski’s location, you are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 608-757-7911.