Fire, believed accidental, causes estimated $1M damage to UWM’s Peck School of the Arts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Officials on Sunday, April 9th said a fire impacting three building at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts Saturday night is believed to have been accidental, and caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

UWM Police Chief Joseph LeMire said Sunday afternoon the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee police responded to the building around 10:00 p.m. after reports of fire coming from the building. No one was inside the building at the time. Chief LeMire said this fire is believed to be accidental, and there's nothing to suggest it's suspicious or there's foul play involved.

It is believed the fire started on the west side entrance to the theater building, in an area where items are built for theater productions. Chief LeMire said there was a group working in the building Saturday night, and they left around 8:00 or 8:30 p.m.

Chief LeMire said the preliminary damage estimate is $1 million, and that includes fire, water and smoke damage. He noted they won't have an exact amount until they can get into the building and evaluate the damage.

Scott Emmons, dean of the Peck School of the Arts said this fire will have an impact on students. The Peck School of the Arts art, music and theater buildings are currently CLOSED. Classes have been canceled in the three affected buildings Monday, April 10th and Tuesday, April 11th. The Peck School of the Arts serves about 1,700 UWM students, Emmons said.

Classes will have to be relocated for a week, maybe two weeks, Emmons said, and theater activities may have to be relocated until fall.

Emmons said this fire "couldn't have happened at a worse time," because students were in "final production mode" on their theater production "Arcadia." Emmons said the set was built, and students were taking part in final productions, with the show about two weeks away.

Emmons said the community has already responded and offered to help.

"The UWM community, the student union will help with relocation of classes. Churches, different theater companies said they would help so we can have our final productions of the academic year," Emmons said.

"Arcadia" will go on, Emmons said, just not at the Peck School of the Arts. The exact location for that production hasn't yet been determined.

Emmons said emails were sent to students on Sunday, and messages are being posted to social media to keep students and faculty informed.

Randall Trumbull-Holper, who oversees these facilities, said as an alumnus of the program, it was emotional to see the fire and resulting damage.

"I was immediately thinking this couldn't have happened at a worse time. The final five weeks of the semester are busy. How are we going to take care of our students?" Trumbull-Holper said.

Trumbull-Holper said most of the fire damage was contained to the "backstage area," while the theater itself has suffered water and smoke damage, and some of the water has seeped into other buildings. He said smoke damage is pretty substantial in all three buildings.

"A lot of cleanup will be necessary," Trumbull-Holper said. "High schools and professional companies have reached out to help -- musical groups as well. It's very gratifying. We're going to be working every day from now until fall to make sure we're up and running, and (the students) get what they need to finish the semester, and they get the quality education and finish their projects and shows."