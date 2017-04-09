Germantown police officer to adopt Chance the dog, found tied to a tree, seemingly abandoned

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police on Saturday, April 8th provided an update on a dog now named “Chance,” who was found tied a dog to a tree — and seemingly abandoned.

Police said an officer will be adopting Chance, and police are “making good progress on identifying the person who abandoned him.”

Police said the dog was found behind the Pizza Hut restaurant near Pilgrim Road and Mequon Road on Sunday afternoon, April 2nd.

Police believe he may have been intentionally abandoned, as he was tied to a tree in a wooded area. If that is not the case, and you are the dog’s owner, police said “no worries.” They’ll reunite you with your dog after you meet with police about this situation.

After this incident, police are reminding animal owners that if you can no longer care for a pet, you should be kind and turn the pet over — as mistreating animals is a crime.

The dog, now named “Chance,” is being cared for at the Washington County Humane Society pending his adoption.