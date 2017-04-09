Milwaukee police: 60-year-old man dies from injuries in hit-and-run crash
MILWAUKEE — A 60-year-old man died from injuries he suffered in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday evening, April 8th.
Milwaukee police say the crash happened at the intersection of Hopkins and Hampton just after 8:30 p.m. The 60-year-old man was walking at the time. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Officials are seeking the striking vehicle which is described as a dark SUV.
The Accident Reconstruction Unit and detectives are conducting an intense investigation to locate the vehicle and driver.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
43.105111 -87.959489