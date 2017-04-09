Milwaukee police need your help in search for 22-year-old man reported missing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help in their search for 22-year-old Antonio Matthews. Officials say he is developmentally delayed and suffers from other medical conditions that require treatment.

Matthews left his residence on Thursday, April 6th around 6:00 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

Officials say he is described as a male, black, about 5’7″ tall, 150 pounds with dreadlocks. He may have been wearing a gray and maroon sweatshirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information as to Matthews’ whereabouts is requested to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.